Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) vs. Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Head-To-Head Analysis

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) and Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and Sono-Tek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wärtsilä Oyj Abp 4.04% 8.63% 3.03% Sono-Tek 9.02% 11.83% 8.83%

Risk & Volatility

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sono-Tek has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

3.7% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and Sono-Tek, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wärtsilä Oyj Abp 3 2 5 0 2.20 Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp currently has a consensus price target of $10.53, suggesting a potential upside of 534.04%. Given Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wärtsilä Oyj Abp is more favorable than Sono-Tek.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and Sono-Tek’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wärtsilä Oyj Abp $5.65 billion N/A $229.52 million $0.07 23.72 Sono-Tek $17.13 million 5.42 $2.54 million $0.10 59.01

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has higher revenue and earnings than Sono-Tek. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sono-Tek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sono-Tek beats Wärtsilä Oyj Abp on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform. It provides power and propulsion products, such as electrical and power systems, engines and generating sets, propulsors and gears, and shaft line solutions; gas, ballast water management, freshwater generation, waste and wastewater treatment, and exhaust treatment solutions; and voyage and fleet optimization services comprising autonomy, simulation and training, fleet optimization and safety, integrated vessel control systems, port and traffic management, and dynamic positioning services. The company also offers spare parts and field services, technical support, maintenance and repair services, lifecycle upgrades and solutions, and training services. In addition, it provides products and solutions for energy storage, and engine and hybrid power plants. The company serves merchant vessels, gas carriers, cruise and ferry, navy, and special vessels segments; offshore installations and related industry vessels and land-based gas installations; and ship owners, shipyards, and ship management companies. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment. The company's products include integrated multi-axis coating systems, integrated coating systems, fluxing systems, OEM systems, and other related systems. It markets and distributes its products through independent distributors and sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Milton, New York.

