WAX (WAXP) Market Capitalization Hits $190.09 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0881 or 0.00000468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $190.09 million and $10.99 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WAX has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,927,413,413 coins and its circulating supply is 2,157,687,099 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

