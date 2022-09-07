Wealthstar Advisors LLC Invests $4.12 Million in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,000. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF makes up 1.5% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 154.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at $61,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $195.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,638. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $178.49 and a one year high of $215.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.06.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

