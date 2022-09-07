Wealthstar Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,283,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,167,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,699,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,756,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,151,000. 51.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

NYSE:IVT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $32.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 39.48.

InvenTrust Properties Cuts Dividend

InvenTrust Properties ( NYSE:IVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 19.64%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.24%.

InvenTrust Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

