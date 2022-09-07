Wealthstar Advisors LLC Sells 18,088 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 92.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,088 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,972 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,020,759,000.

IVV traded up $4.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $396.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,818,113. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $402.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.22. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

