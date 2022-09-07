Wealthstar Advisors LLC Takes $68,000 Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,344,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $91,013,000 after buying an additional 30,284 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Ares Capital by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,722,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,995,000 after purchasing an additional 516,711 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Ares Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,142,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,578,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares during the last quarter. Enstar Group LTD increased its position in Ares Capital by 5,266.8% in the 1st quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 3,129,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,723,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,706,000 after acquiring an additional 50,984 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $49,811.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at $806,744.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 327,775 shares of company stock worth $5,869,061 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Hovde Group cut their price target on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Shares of ARCC stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.32. The company had a trading volume of 29,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.01. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

