Wealthstar Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,992 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $3,351,000. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,342,380 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,183,000 after buying an additional 325,695 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CQP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,065. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.64. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $61.91.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 270.04%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 103.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.