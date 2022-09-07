Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Gap Down to $28.34

Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.34, but opened at $27.13. Weatherford International shares last traded at $27.12, with a volume of 12 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFRD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Weatherford International Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weatherford International

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Weatherford International had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFRD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in Weatherford International by 19.8% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.