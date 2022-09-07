WebDollar (WEBD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $86,869.00

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One WebDollar coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WebDollar has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $86,869.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WebDollar has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000384 BTC.
- AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000794 BTC.
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00093548 BTC.
- CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Uptrennd (1UP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
WebDollar Profile
WebDollar (WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 14,639,883,371 coins. WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
WebDollar Coin Trading
