Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) versus Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Critical Review

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) and Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Webster Financial and Cullen/Frost Bankers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Webster Financial 0 3 2 1 2.67 Cullen/Frost Bankers 1 5 5 0 2.36

Webster Financial currently has a consensus target price of $61.25, suggesting a potential upside of 36.11%. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus target price of $139.75, suggesting a potential upside of 5.18%. Given Webster Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Webster Financial is more favorable than Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Webster Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Cullen/Frost Bankers pays an annual dividend of $3.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Webster Financial pays out 51.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cullen/Frost Bankers pays out 53.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cullen/Frost Bankers has increased its dividend for 30 consecutive years. Webster Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Webster Financial and Cullen/Frost Bankers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Webster Financial $1.27 billion 6.25 $408.86 million $3.09 14.56 Cullen/Frost Bankers $1.40 billion 6.11 $443.08 million $6.51 20.41

Cullen/Frost Bankers has higher revenue and earnings than Webster Financial. Webster Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cullen/Frost Bankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Webster Financial and Cullen/Frost Bankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Webster Financial 20.70% 11.53% 1.26% Cullen/Frost Bankers 29.19% 11.13% 0.85%

Risk and Volatility

Webster Financial has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.0% of Webster Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Webster Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Webster Financial beats Cullen/Frost Bankers on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Webster Financial

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services; commercial and industrial lending and leasing, commercial real estate lending, equipment financing, and asset-based lending, as well as treasury and payment services; wealth management solutions to business owners, operators, and consumers; and trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts, and commuter services that are distributed directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, consultants, and financial advisors. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines, secured and unsecured loans, and credit cards to consumers. The company also offers online and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 130 banking centers and 251 ATMs. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services. It also provides consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, automated-teller machines (ATMs), overdraft facilities, installment and real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, drive-in and night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and brokerage services. In addition, the company offers international banking services comprising deposits, loans, letters of credit, foreign collections, funds, and foreign exchange services. Further, it acts as a correspondent for approximately 171 financial institutions; offers trust, investment, agency, and custodial services for individual and corporate clients; provides capital market services that include sales and trading, new issue underwriting, money market trading, advisory, and securities safekeeping and clearance; and supports international business activities. Additionally, the company offers insurance and securities brokerage services; and holds securities for investment purposes, as well as investment management services to Frost-managed mutual funds, institutions, and individuals. It operates approximately 157 financial centers and 1,650 ATMs. The company serves energy, manufacturing, services, construction, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, military, and transportation industries. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.