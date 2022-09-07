WePower Reaches Market Cap of $344,944.60 (WPR)

WePower (WPR) traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One WePower coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. WePower has a total market cap of $344,944.60 and $1,727.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WePower has traded 33.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WePower Coin Profile

WePower (WPR) is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,808,616 coins. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WePower’s official website is wepower.network.

WePower Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WePower should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WePower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

