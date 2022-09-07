Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.98

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPI – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.977 per share on Sunday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a boost from Westpac Banking’s previous interim dividend of $0.69.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

