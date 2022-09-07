WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lessened its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,760 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WRK. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 634.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in WestRock during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 56.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE WRK traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.97. 41,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,294. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.90. WestRock has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $54.78.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WRK shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WestRock Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.