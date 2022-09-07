Whitbread (LON:WTB) Price Target Lowered to GBX 3,170 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,800 ($45.92) to GBX 3,170 ($38.30) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 2,561 ($30.94) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,770 ($45.55) to GBX 3,910 ($47.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($50.14) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitbread currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,772.50 ($45.58).

Get Whitbread alerts:

Whitbread Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LON WTB traded down GBX 26.05 ($0.31) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,541.95 ($30.71). 598,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,315. The company has a market capitalization of £5.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12,104.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,582.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,700.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95. Whitbread has a twelve month low of GBX 2,382 ($28.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.10).

Insiders Place Their Bets

Whitbread Company Profile

In other Whitbread news, insider Chris Kennedy purchased 1,020 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,436 ($29.43) per share, for a total transaction of £24,847.20 ($30,023.20).

(Get Rating)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.