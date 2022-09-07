WhiteCoin Price Down 14.7% Over Last Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $63.80 million and $728,859.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0857 or 0.00000449 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016093 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001004 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

