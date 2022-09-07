Whiteheart Price Hits $107.84 on Exchanges (WHITE)

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $958,482.09 and approximately $26,427.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Whiteheart has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for approximately $107.84 or 0.00573900 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Whiteheart Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

