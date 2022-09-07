Whitestone REIT’s (WSR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WSR. Truist Financial began coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Whitestone REIT from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.38.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Whitestone REIT Price Performance

Shares of WSR stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,596. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $478.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $13.66.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.