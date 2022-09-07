Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $235.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WTW opened at $204.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.77. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $187.89 and a 12-month high of $249.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.32. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $294,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,437,475.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.47, for a total value of $2,094,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,181,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $294,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,437,475.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,274 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTW. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth $30,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth $349,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth $55,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

