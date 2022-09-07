Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Acquires 14,995 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,995 shares during the quarter. California Resources makes up about 3.1% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned 0.41% of California Resources worth $14,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,360,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,722,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,053 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $631,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in California Resources by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,408,000 after buying an additional 22,171 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE CRC traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $43.67. The company had a trading volume of 18,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,723. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average is $43.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. California Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $51.46.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.83). California Resources had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. California Resources’s payout ratio is 6.71%.

Several analysts recently commented on CRC shares. Bank of America lowered California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. TheStreet raised California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

