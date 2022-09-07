Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 814,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,979,000. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet accounts for about 7.6% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,963,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,201,000 after buying an additional 620,546 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,223,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,630,000 after buying an additional 292,977 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 312.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 305,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after buying an additional 231,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 537,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,081,000 after buying an additional 194,762 shares during the last quarter.

OLLI traded up $2.73 on Wednesday, hitting $58.03. 14,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,569. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

