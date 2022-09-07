Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.74 billion-$2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $38.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.72.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $713.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WWW. Williams Capital restated a downgrade rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair lowered Wolverine World Wide to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. CL King decreased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 20.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 18,490 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth about $820,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 11.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 12,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

