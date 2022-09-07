XMax Trading Down 4.7% Over Last Week (XMX)

XMax (XMX) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. XMax has a market capitalization of $544,513.82 and $143,656.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMax coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XMax has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XMax alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005321 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,790.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005316 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00136089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00035314 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023417 BTC.

XMax Coin Profile

XMax is a coin. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,792,881,608 coins. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com.

XMax Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.