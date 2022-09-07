Yieldly (YLDY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $30,351.00

Yieldly (YLDY) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. During the last seven days, Yieldly has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Yieldly coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Yieldly has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $30,351.00 worth of Yieldly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Yieldly alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00884340 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016390 BTC.

About Yieldly

Yieldly’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,557,205,606 coins. Yieldly’s official Twitter account is @yieldlyfinance.

Buying and Selling Yieldly

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yieldly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yieldly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yieldly using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yieldly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yieldly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.