Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,360 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.23% of Zebra Technologies worth $51,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock opened at $289.93 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $283.72 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $318.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.43.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.33.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

