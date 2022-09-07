Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) is Franchise Capital Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

Franchise Capital Ltd lowered its position in shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,171,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995,855 shares during the quarter. Zhihu accounts for 4.1% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Franchise Capital Ltd owned 0.97% of Zhihu worth $14,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 4th quarter worth $588,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zhihu by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 194,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 4th quarter worth $513,000. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 4th quarter worth $9,750,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zhihu by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 101,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 56,708 shares during the period. 20.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zhihu from $4.70 to $2.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zhihu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1.80 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Shares of Zhihu stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.27. 31,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,963. Zhihu Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

