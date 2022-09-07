Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.57-$6.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-$1.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ZD traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.43. 8,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.97. Ziff Davis has a 1-year low of $68.42 and a 1-year high of $143.09.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $337.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ziff Davis will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sarah Ann Fay purchased 1,162 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,501.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,444.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZD. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $63,717,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $3,469,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $539,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $707,000. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

