Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 117.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

Zoetis Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ZTS traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,588. The company has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.18 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.44.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

