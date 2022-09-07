Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.66-$3.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.38 billion-$4.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.54 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.82-$0.83 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZM. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.58.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $81.24. 171,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,263,410. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of -0.49. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $77.79 and a 12 month high of $306.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $697,068.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,354 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 80.4% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

