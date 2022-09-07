Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.
Several analysts have issued reports on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.
Zumiez Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $510.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.72.
Institutional Trading of Zumiez
Zumiez Company Profile
Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zumiez (ZUMZ)
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.