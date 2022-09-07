Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Zumiez Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $510.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.72.

Institutional Trading of Zumiez

Zumiez Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zumiez by 4.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Zumiez by 4.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,838 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Zumiez by 946.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Zumiez by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,003 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Zumiez by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,460 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

