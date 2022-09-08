158,000 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Purchased by Harbor Spring Capital LLC

Harbor Spring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 158,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,879,000. CrowdStrike comprises 5.8% of Harbor Spring Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 57.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 174,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,598,000 after acquiring an additional 63,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after purchasing an additional 244,613 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $530,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 301,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,381,000 after purchasing an additional 25,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on CrowdStrike to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.18.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $171.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.91. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.28 and a beta of 1.27.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

