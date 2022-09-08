171,921 Shares in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Purchased by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 171,921 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 37.3% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 73.5% in the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 592,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 251,100 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.2% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,320,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after acquiring an additional 94,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,390,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.06 on Thursday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.77%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

