175,352 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 175,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,555,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.0% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $398.45. The stock had a trading volume of 358,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,816,164. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $403.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.60.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.