1,934 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Purchased by MMA Asset Management LLC

MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,111,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,157 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,589,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,047 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,359,522,000 after acquiring an additional 998,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after acquiring an additional 917,773 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.15.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $155.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $304.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $93.31 and a one year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

