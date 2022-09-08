235,868 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Bought by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 235,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,016,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 4.0% of ERn Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,793,000 after buying an additional 7,610,709 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,325,000 after buying an additional 3,865,185 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,013,000 after buying an additional 3,373,834 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $214,982,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35,477.8% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,069,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,659,000 after buying an additional 1,066,109 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $64.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.50. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.62 and a 1 year high of $85.09.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
- These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
- Take Advantage Of The Lithium Crunch With These Stocks
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.