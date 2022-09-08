27,739 Shares in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Acquired by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,739 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Enerplus by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 303,883 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,443,309 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,379 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $829,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 145,475 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 69,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,083,000. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enerplus Co. has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $13.60.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Enerplus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Enerplus from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

