316,600 Shares in GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRMU) Purchased by Cohanzick Management LLC

Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRMU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 316,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Ayrton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,805,000.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GSRMU traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,159. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07. GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.84.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Company Profile

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the software, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, mobility, and transportation sectors, as well as companies that help to address environmental, social, and governance related issues.

