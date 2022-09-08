3,482 Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Acquired by MMA Asset Management LLC

MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 29.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ PFG opened at $75.14 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $80.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.94.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,568.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,568.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,099 over the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. Citigroup started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.82.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

