348,700 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 348,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $126,418,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.7% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $542,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $97,886,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,195,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. Karlinski Andrew C now owns 5,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $296.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.02. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.