350,000 Shares in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Purchased by P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,527,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.42% of Talos Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Talos Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,671,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,134,000 after buying an additional 43,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Talos Energy by 29.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,250,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,112,000 after acquiring an additional 962,857 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its position in Talos Energy by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,882,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,998 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Talos Energy by 18.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,583,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,803,000 after acquiring an additional 409,881 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in Talos Energy by 15.9% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 703,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 96,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Price Performance

TALO traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $19.69. The company had a trading volume of 13,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,018. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $18.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Talos Energy Inc. has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $25.49.

Insider Activity at Talos Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 10,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $212,600.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,291,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,173,743.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 356,002 shares of company stock worth $7,928,611 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TALO shares. TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.94.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

