3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,299,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,940,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.31% of 3M worth $7,041,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Bank of America cut their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on 3M in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.36.

Insider Activity

3M Stock Up 3.4 %

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $120.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a twelve month low of $115.98 and a twelve month high of $188.51. The stock has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

