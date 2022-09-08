43,210 Shares in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Acquired by DLD Asset Management LP

DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 43,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at $9,244,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,956,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,994,000 after buying an additional 305,613 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at $4,661,000. BlueMar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 151,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Springhouse Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I alerts:

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

NYSE AUS traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 46,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,135. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78.

About Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.