569,400 Shares in Relativity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACYU) Bought by Cohanzick Management LLC

Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Relativity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACYU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 569,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,734,000. Relativity Acquisition comprises 1.3% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Relativity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Relativity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Ayrton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Relativity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,014,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Relativity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,021,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Relativity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,423,000.

Relativity Acquisition Price Performance

RACYU remained flat at $10.08 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.09. Relativity Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

Relativity Acquisition Company Profile

Relativity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

