5,882 Shares in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 99,175,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,190,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208,399 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 121,275,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,124,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,542 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,663,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $474,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,895 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $108,128,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,493,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,528 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNQ has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

CNQ traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $52.07. 87,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,795. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.27. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.71 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5822 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.10%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading

