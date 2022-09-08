962,950 Shares in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Bought by P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 962,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $22,543,000. iStar accounts for about 1.1% of P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned about 1.16% of iStar at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iStar by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in iStar by 87.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iStar in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iStar by 11.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iStar in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

STAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of iStar from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

iStar stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.41. 11,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,108. The company has a quick ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. iStar Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

About iStar

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

