A.I.S. Resources (CVE:AIS) Shares Down 16.7%

A.I.S. Resources Limited (CVE:AIS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 16.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 152,120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 193,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The stock has a market cap of C$4.86 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50.

A.I.S. Resources Limited is a venture capital firm specializes in early stage and growth capital investments. The firm prefers to invest in mining and minerals trading; battery materials like lithium, manganese, nickel, and gold; internet of things; and information technology sectors. It seeks to invest globally but focuses on British Columbia in Canada, Australia, and Latin America.

