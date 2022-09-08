AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,246,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,367,000 after purchasing an additional 33,492 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 359,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,331,000 after purchasing an additional 16,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $139.35. 17,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,106,499. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.46 and its 200-day moving average is $150.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Argus decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
