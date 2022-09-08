ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.39-$1.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.02 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of ACCO Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

ACCO Brands stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.59. 6,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,624. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $526.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.30.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.15 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACCO Brands news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACCO Brands

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ACCO Brands by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 9,098 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

