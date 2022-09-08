ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.52

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.52 and last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 2320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACCO. StockNews.com raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ACCO Brands news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein acquired 10,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $66,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in ACCO Brands by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,295,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 531,755 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 60.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 459,967 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 160.1% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 431,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 265,575 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 17.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,701,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 247,609 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 94.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 509,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 247,444 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

