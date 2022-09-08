Adobe (ADBE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 15th. Analysts expect Adobe to post earnings of $3.33 per share for the quarter. Adobe has set its FY 2022 guidance at $13.50-$13.50 EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance at $3.33-$3.33 EPS.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Adobe to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ADBE opened at $379.72 on Thursday. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $399.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 2.8% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the software company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,517 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.4% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 12,290 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.12.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

