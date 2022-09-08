Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 23,393.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,138 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,571 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.08% of Adobe worth $167,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in Adobe by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 480 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,597 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.12.

Shares of ADBE opened at $380.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $399.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.74. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $177.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

